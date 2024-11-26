ADVERTISEMENT

Football Place Your Bets voting: Notre Dame vs. USC

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
It's time for Game 12 of Place Your Bets for the 2024 season. We're making prop bets for Notre Dame's regular season finale at USC.

ICYMI: Subscribers can compete individually in Place Your Bets for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.

Instructions are included in the thread linked here and in the Google Form linked below.

@Eric Hansen and I share our weekly picks the Friday before every game this season. I will share the results next week in this thread and we’ll have an updated standings thread throughout the season.

Here are the Game 12 prop bets for Notre Dame-USC. Voting is open now and closes at kickoff on Saturday (3:30 p.m. EST on CBS).

• Over/Under 90.5 rushing yards for ND RB Jeremiyah Love
• Who will lead Notre Dame in receptions? *Tiebreaker: most receiving yards.
• Will Notre Dame’s defense force a turnover?
• Over/Under 45.0 net punting average for USC?
• Over/Under 215.5 passing yards for USC QB Jayden Maiava

Follow the link below to vote:

