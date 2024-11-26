Tyler James
It's time for Game 12 of Place Your Bets for the 2024 season. We're making prop bets for Notre Dame's regular season finale at USC.
ICYMI: Subscribers can compete individually in Place Your Bets for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.
Instructions are included in the thread linked here and in the Google Form linked below.
@Eric Hansen and I share our weekly picks the Friday before every game this season. I will share the results next week in this thread and we’ll have an updated standings thread throughout the season.
Here are the Game 12 prop bets for Notre Dame-USC. Voting is open now and closes at kickoff on Saturday (3:30 p.m. EST on CBS).
• Over/Under 90.5 rushing yards for ND RB Jeremiyah Love
• Who will lead Notre Dame in receptions? *Tiebreaker: most receiving yards.
• Will Notre Dame’s defense force a turnover?
• Over/Under 45.0 net punting average for USC?
• Over/Under 215.5 passing yards for USC QB Jayden Maiava
Follow the link below to vote:
