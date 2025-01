It's time for our final Place Your Bets for the 2024 season. We're making prop bets for Notre Dame's College Football Playoff National Championship matchup with Ohio State in Atlanta.ICYMI: Subscribers can compete individually in Place Your Bets for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.Instructions are included in the thread linked here and in the Google Form linked below. @Eric Hansen and I share our weekly picks the day before every game this season. I will share the results next week in this thread and we’ll have an updated standings thread throughout the season.Here are the Game 16 prop bets for Notre Dame-Ohio State. Voting is open now and closes at kickoff on Monday (7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN).Over/Under 13.5 rushes for ND QB Riley LeonardOver/Under 5.5 receptions for OSU WR Jeremiah SmithWill any player score multiple touchdowns? (Passing TDs for QBs don't count)Over/Under 5.5 tackles for ND LB Jack KiserOver/Under 60.5 rushing yards for OSU RB TreVeyon HendersonThis is premium content. Please subscribe to view.