It's time for our final Place Your Bets for the 2024 season. We're making prop bets for Notre Dame's College Football Playoff National Championship matchup with Ohio State in Atlanta.
ICYMI: Subscribers can compete individually in Place Your Bets for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.
Instructions are included in the thread linked here and in the Google Form linked below.
@Eric Hansen and I share our weekly picks the day before every game this season. I will share the results next week in this thread and we’ll have an updated standings thread throughout the season.
Here are the Game 16 prop bets for Notre Dame-Ohio State. Voting is open now and closes at kickoff on Monday (7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN).
Over/Under 13.5 rushes for ND QB Riley Leonard
Over/Under 5.5 receptions for OSU WR Jeremiah Smith
Will any player score multiple touchdowns? (Passing TDs for QBs don't count)
Over/Under 5.5 tackles for ND LB Jack Kiser
Over/Under 60.5 rushing yards for OSU RB TreVeyon Henderson
