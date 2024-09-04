Tyler James
It's time for Game 2 of Place Your Bets for the 2024 season. We're making prop bets for No. 5 Notre Dame's home opener against Northern Illinois on Saturday (3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).
ICYMI: Subscribers can compete individually in Place Your Bets for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.
Instructions are included in the thread linked here and in the Google Form linked below.
@Eric Hansen and I share our weekly picks the Friday before every game this season. I will share the results next week in this thread and we’ll have an updated standings thread throughout the season.
Here are the Game 2 prop bets for Notre Dame-Northern Illinois. Voting is open now and closes at kickoff on Saturday (3:30 p.m. EDT).
• Who will have Notre Dame’s longest rush of the game?
• Over/Under 15.5 completions for ND QB Riley Leonard
• Will Northern Illinois throw an interception?
• Over/Under 60.5 rushing yards for NIU RB Antario Brown
• Will ND QB Steve Angeli take a snap before the third quarter ends?
Follow the link below to vote:
*Don’t forget to include the email associated with your subscription/username*
Good luck!
