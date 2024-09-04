ADVERTISEMENT

Football Place Your Bets voting: Notre Dame vs. Northern Illinois

Tyler James

Tyler James

It's time for Game 2 of Place Your Bets for the 2024 season. We're making prop bets for No. 5 Notre Dame's home opener against Northern Illinois on Saturday (3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).

ICYMI: Subscribers can compete individually in Place Your Bets for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.

Instructions are included in the thread linked here and in the Google Form linked below.

@Eric Hansen and I share our weekly picks the Friday before every game this season. I will share the results next week in this thread and we’ll have an updated standings thread throughout the season.

Here are the Game 2 prop bets for Notre Dame-Northern Illinois. Voting is open now and closes at kickoff on Saturday (3:30 p.m. EDT).

• Who will have Notre Dame’s longest rush of the game?
• Over/Under 15.5 completions for ND QB Riley Leonard
• Will Northern Illinois throw an interception?
• Over/Under 60.5 rushing yards for NIU RB Antario Brown
• Will ND QB Steve Angeli take a snap before the third quarter ends?

Follow the link below to vote:

docs.google.com

Place Your Bets: Northern Illinois game

Inside ND Sports is back with another year of Place Your Bets for Notre Dame's 2024 football season. Once again, we have prizes associated with our season-long competition. The first-place finisher will receive a free year's subscription to InsideNDSports.com. Second-place will receive a free...
docs.google.com docs.google.com

*Don’t forget to include the email associated with your subscription/username*

Good luck!
 
Latest posts

