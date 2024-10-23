ADVERTISEMENT

Football Place Your Bets voting: Notre Dame vs. Navy

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
17,236
27,530
113
It's time for Game 8 of Place Your Bets for the 2024 season. We're making prop bets for No. 12 Notre Dame's game against Navy in New Jersey on Saturday.

ICYMI: Subscribers can compete individually in Place Your Bets for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.

Instructions are included in the thread linked here and in the Google Form linked below.

@Eric Hansen and I share our weekly picks the Friday before every game this season. I will share the results next week in this thread and we’ll have an updated standings thread throughout the season.

Here are the Game 8 prop bets for Notre Dame-Navy. Voting is open now and closes at kickoff on Saturday (12 p.m. EDT on ABC).

• Will the turnover margin wind up in Notre Dame’s favor, Navy’s favor or even?
• Over/Under 8.5 tackles for ND LB Jack Kiser
• Which quarterback will have a longer completion: Riley Leonard of Blake Horvath?
• Over/Under 4.5 receptions for ND TE Mitchell Evans
• Which team will have more rushing touchdowns?

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2581
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13

Replies
11
Views
752
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 49, Stanford 7

Replies
7
Views
898
The Insider Lounge
jeffrnr
jeffrnr
Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 31, Louisville 24

Replies
11
Views
923
The Insider Lounge
NDRocket21
N
Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 28, vs. Miami (Ohio) 3

Replies
9
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
scubavt
S
Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 66, Purdue 7

Replies
7
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back