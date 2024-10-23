Tyler James
It's time for Game 8 of Place Your Bets for the 2024 season. We're making prop bets for No. 12 Notre Dame's game against Navy in New Jersey on Saturday.
ICYMI: Subscribers can compete individually in Place Your Bets for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.
Instructions are included in the thread linked here and in the Google Form linked below.
@Eric Hansen and I share our weekly picks the Friday before every game this season. I will share the results next week in this thread and we’ll have an updated standings thread throughout the season.
Here are the Game 8 prop bets for Notre Dame-Navy. Voting is open now and closes at kickoff on Saturday (12 p.m. EDT on ABC).
• Will the turnover margin wind up in Notre Dame’s favor, Navy’s favor or even?
• Over/Under 8.5 tackles for ND LB Jack Kiser
• Which quarterback will have a longer completion: Riley Leonard of Blake Horvath?
• Over/Under 4.5 receptions for ND TE Mitchell Evans
• Which team will have more rushing touchdowns?
