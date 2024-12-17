ADVERTISEMENT

Football Place Your Bets voting: Notre Dame vs. Indiana

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
18,787
29,216
113
It's time for Game 13 of Place Your Bets for the 2024 season. We're making prop bets for Notre Dame's College Football Playoff first-round matchup with Indiana.

ICYMI: Subscribers can compete individually in Place Your Bets for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.

Instructions are included in the thread linked here and in the Google Form linked below.

@Eric Hansen and I share our weekly picks the day before every game this season. I will share the results next week in this thread and we’ll have an updated standings thread throughout the season.

Here are the Game 13 prop bets for Notre Dame-Indiana. Voting is open now and closes at kickoff on Friday (8 p.m. EST on ABC/ESPN).

• Which team will score first: Notre Dame or Indiana?
• Over/Under 197.5 passing yards for Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke
• Which team will force the first turnover: Notre Dame, Indiana or neither?
• Over/Under 2.5 sacks for Notre Dame’s defense
• Who will have the longest rush of this Notre Dame trio: Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price or Riley Leonard?

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 49, USC 35

Replies
20
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
jeffrnr
jeffrnr
Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 49, Army 14

Replies
14
Views
3K
The Insider Lounge
2581
2581
Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 35, Virginia 14

Replies
8
Views
996
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 52, Florida State 3

Replies
11
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 51, Navy 14

Replies
15
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Bob_Oxnard
Bob_Oxnard
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back