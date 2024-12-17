Tyler James
It's time for Game 13 of Place Your Bets for the 2024 season. We're making prop bets for Notre Dame's College Football Playoff first-round matchup with Indiana.
ICYMI: Subscribers can compete individually in Place Your Bets for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.
Instructions are included in the thread linked here and in the Google Form linked below.
@Eric Hansen and I share our weekly picks the day before every game this season. I will share the results next week in this thread and we’ll have an updated standings thread throughout the season.
Here are the Game 13 prop bets for Notre Dame-Indiana. Voting is open now and closes at kickoff on Friday (8 p.m. EST on ABC/ESPN).
• Which team will score first: Notre Dame or Indiana?
• Over/Under 197.5 passing yards for Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke
• Which team will force the first turnover: Notre Dame, Indiana or neither?
• Over/Under 2.5 sacks for Notre Dame’s defense
• Who will have the longest rush of this Notre Dame trio: Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price or Riley Leonard?
