Football Place Your Bets voting: Notre Dame vs. Georgia

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
It's time for Game 14 of Place Your Bets for the 2024 season. We're making prop bets for Notre Dame's College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup with Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

ICYMI: Subscribers can compete individually in Place Your Bets for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.

Instructions are included in the thread linked here and in the Google Form linked below.

@Eric Hansen and I share our weekly picks the day before every game this season. I will share the results next week in this thread and we’ll have an updated standings thread throughout the season.

Here are the Game 14 prop bets for Notre Dame-Georgia. Voting is open now and closes at kickoff on Wednesday (8:45 p.m. EST on ESPN).

• Which team will record the first sack?
• Over/Under 12.5 carries for ND RB Jeremiyah Love
• Who will lead Notre Dame in receptions? (Tie in catches will be broken by more receiving yards)
• Over/Under 125.5 rushing yards for Georgia
• More passing yards: ND QB Riley Leonard or UGA QB Gunner Stockton?

Follow the link below to vote:

Place Your Bets: Georgia game

Inside ND Sports is back with another year of Place Your Bets for Notre Dame's 2024 football season. Once again, we have prizes associated with our season-long competition. The first-place finisher will receive a free year's subscription to InsideNDSports.com. Second-place will receive a free...
*Don’t forget to include the email associated with your subscription/username*

Good luck!
 
