Tyler James
Dec 31, 2021
- 17,513
- 27,873
- 113
It's time for Game 9 of Place Your Bets for the 2024 season. We're making prop bets for No. 10 Notre Dame's home game against Florida State.
ICYMI: Subscribers can compete individually in Place Your Bets for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.
Instructions are included in the thread linked here and in the Google Form linked below.
@Eric Hansen and I share our weekly picks the Friday before every game this season. I will share the results next week in this thread and we’ll have an updated standings thread throughout the season.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.