ADVERTISEMENT

Football Place Your Bets voting: Notre Dame vs. Army

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
17,950
28,253
113
It's time for Game 11 of Place Your Bets for the 2024 season. We're making prop bets for CFP No. 6 Notre Dame's Shamrock Series game against Army.

ICYMI: Subscribers can compete individually in Place Your Bets for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.

Instructions are included in the thread linked here and in the Google Form linked below.

@Eric Hansen and I share our weekly picks the Friday before every game this season. I will share the results next week in this thread and we’ll have an updated standings thread throughout the season.

Here are the Game 11 prop bets for Notre Dame-Army. Voting is open now and closes at kickoff on Saturday (7 p.m. EST on NBC).

• Over/Under 1.5 touchdowns for ND RB Jeremiyah Love
• Over/Under 3.5 catches for ND TE Mitchell Evans
• Will Notre Dame make a field goal?
• Over/Under 94.5 rushing yards for Army QB Bryson Daily
• Over/Under 4.5 completions for Army

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
Tyler James said:
It's time for Game 11 of Place Your Bets for the 2024 season. We're making prop bets for CFP No. 6 Notre Dame's Shamrock Series game against Army.

ICYMI: Subscribers can compete individually in Place Your Bets for a chance to win free subscription months to Inside ND Sports. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.

Instructions are included in the thread linked here and in the Google Form linked below.

@Eric Hansen and I share our weekly picks the Friday before every game this season. I will share the results next week in this thread and we’ll have an updated standings thread throughout the season.

Here are the Game 11 prop bets for Notre Dame-Army. Voting is open now and closes at kickoff on Saturday (7 p.m. EST on NBC).

• Over/Under 1.5 touchdowns for ND RB Jeremiyah Love
• Over/Under 3.5 catches for ND TE Mitchell Evans
• Will Notre Dame make a field goal?
• Over/Under 94.5 rushing yards for Army QB Bryson Daily
• Over/Under 4.5 completions for Army

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 35, Virginia 14

Replies
8
Views
732
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 52, Florida State 3

Replies
11
Views
918
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 51, Navy 14

Replies
15
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Bob_Oxnard
Bob_Oxnard
Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13

Replies
11
Views
931
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 49, Stanford 7

Replies
7
Views
956
The Insider Lounge
jeffrnr
jeffrnr
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back