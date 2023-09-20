Tyler James
It's time for round 5 of Place Your Bets for the 2023 season with Saturday's massive home game vs. Ohio State (7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).
I detailed the results of the Central Michigan prop bets here and updated the standings for the season.
We're all still chasing @Scottclarisey, who is up to 14. And we have five folks tied for second in the subscriber standings at 12: @CURTVI95, @keegan0615, @Tcnd543, @Bmm2834 and @jbm19.
@Eric Hansen has me beat with his 13 to my 12.
Eric and I will share our predictions for the Ohio State game Friday on YouTube, but you can start submitting your predictions through the Google Form now.
Here are the five prop bets for Notre Dame-Ohio State:
• Over/Under 95.5 rushing yards for ND RB Audric Estimé
• More sacks: Notre Dame or Ohio State?
• Over/Under 85.5 receiving yards for OSU WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
• Which team will have the longest play from scrimmage?
• Over/Under 2.5 passing touchdowns for ND QB Sam Hartman
Remember the top two subscribers in the Place Your Bets standings at the end of the 2023 season will get one year (first place) and six months (second place) of a free subscription.
Get your picks in before voting closes prior to kickoff on Saturday. Make sure you include the same email address with your submission as you did last week. And if you haven't shared the username associated with your entry, please email it to insidendsports@gmail.com.
Place Your Bets: Notre Dame-Ohio State
Inside ND Sports added some stakes to Place Your Bets for Notre Dame's 2023 football season. The first-place finisher will receive a free year's subscription to InsideNDSports.com. Second-place will receive a free six months. In order to be eligible to win, you must include your email address...
forms.gle
