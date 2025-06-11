And then there were three …Only three TBA games left when it comes to start times for Notre Dame football’s 2025 schedule after Wednesday’s announcement that the Sept. 27 Irish road game at Arkansas would be a noon ET start on ABC.All seven of Notre Dame’s home games and the season-opening Aug. 31 road test at Miami had been previously linked up with kick times. The only three remaining without start times are November road games at Boston College (Nov. 1), at Pitt (Nov. 15) and at Stanford (Nov. 29).This will be the first-ever meeting in football between the Razorbacks and the Irish.