NFL All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is hosting a three-day skills camp for wide receivers this weekend at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Notre Dame wide receiver commit Bubba Frazier, a 2026 recruit, is one of 23 high school receivers who made the final roster for the event.
These are the others invited:
Corey Barber (2026 Ole Miss commit)
Michael Brown (2026 Texas A&M commit)
Naeem Burroughs (2026 Clemson commit)
Kenny Darby (2026 LSU commit)
Jamar Denson (2026 Old Dominion commit)
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (2026 Ohio State commit)
Aaron Gregory (2026 Texas A&M commit)
Chris Henry Jr. (2026 Ohio State commit)
Tyreek King (2026 Tennessee commit)
Jabari Mack (2026 LSU commit)
Eric McFarland (2028 recruit)
Zion Robinson (2026 recruit)
Nalin Scott (2026 Arizona State commit)
Ah’mari Stevens (2027 Miami commit)
Alexander Ward (2027 Alabama commit)
Christian Ward (2026 recruit)
Carnell Warren (2026 Virginia Tech commit)
Gregory Wilfred (2026 recruit)
Justin Williams (2026 recruit)
Madden Williams (2026 Texas A&M commit)
Brysen Wright (2028 recruit)
Trenton Yancy (2027 recruit)
