ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Notre Dame WR commit Bubba Frazier invited to Justin Jefferson's Flight School

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
22,363
34,162
113
NFL All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is hosting a three-day skills camp for wide receivers this weekend at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Notre Dame wide receiver commit Bubba Frazier, a 2026 recruit, is one of 23 high school receivers who made the final roster for the event.


These are the others invited:

Corey Barber (2026 Ole Miss commit)
Michael Brown (2026 Texas A&M commit)
Naeem Burroughs (2026 Clemson commit)
Kenny Darby (2026 LSU commit)
Jamar Denson (2026 Old Dominion commit)
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (2026 Ohio State commit)
Aaron Gregory (2026 Texas A&M commit)
Chris Henry Jr. (2026 Ohio State commit)
Tyreek King (2026 Tennessee commit)
Jabari Mack (2026 LSU commit)
Eric McFarland (2028 recruit)
Zion Robinson (2026 recruit)
Nalin Scott (2026 Arizona State commit)
Ah’mari Stevens (2027 Miami commit)
Alexander Ward (2027 Alabama commit)
Christian Ward (2026 recruit)
Carnell Warren (2026 Virginia Tech commit)
Gregory Wilfred (2026 recruit)
Justin Williams (2026 recruit)
Madden Williams (2026 Texas A&M commit)
Brysen Wright (2028 recruit)
Trenton Yancy (2027 recruit)
 
  • Like
Reactions: FL IRISH 70 and 2581
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index: Notre Dame needs to finish strong at wide receiver in 2026 class

Replies
0
Views
565
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Update: 2026 WR Kohen Brown decommits from USC soon after Notre Dame offer

Replies
22
Views
4K
The Insider Lounge
GCND
G
Eric Hansen

Recruiting Trail Tracks: Notre Dame football coaches hit road for contact period, 5/2 and 5/3

Replies
7
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Bob_Oxnard
Bob_Oxnard
Tyler James

Recruiting Trail Tracks: Notre Dame football coaches hit road for contact period, 5/1

Replies
8
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Submitting five FutureCast predictions in favor of Notre Dame

Replies
2
Views
5K
The Insider Lounge
keegan0615
K
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back