Mitchell Evans hasn't returned to the level of production he had in the 2023 season, but the Mackey Award still recognized him Tuesday as one of the best tight ends in college football.
Evans was included as one of the eight semifinalists for the Mackey Award. He's caught 16 passes for 133 yards this season. Nine of those receptions have resulted in first downs and four of them were third-down conversions.
Here's the full semifinalist list:
Notre Dame's Mitchell Evans
Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr.
Texas' Gunnar Helm
Ball State's Tanner Koziol
Michigan's Colston Loveland
Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers
LSU's Mason Taylor
Penn State's Tyler Warren
