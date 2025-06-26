Eric Hansen
I've posted how many times?
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 7,190
-
- 11,666
-
- 113
Notre Dame Subscriber FAQ: InsideNDSports + Blue & GoldBig news, Irish fans — InsideNDSports is merging with Blue & Gold to create the most comprehensive and experienced Notre Dame coverage team in the country.
What’s happening?The Rivals site InsideNDSports is joining forces with On3’s Blue & Gold to form a powerhouse of Notre Dame football and recruiting coverage. The combined site will live under the Blue & Gold brand going forward.
The new team features Eric Hansen, Tyler James, Mike Singer, Tyler Horka, Jack Soble, and Kyle Kelly — the most seasoned and deeply connected group covering Notre Dame athletics today.
I’m an InsideNDSports (Rivals) subscriber. Do I need to do anything?No action required.
Your subscription has automatically transferred to Blue & Gold on On3. You’ll continue receiving elite coverage — now with even more depth, expertise, and access.
Will my current Rivals subscription rate change?No.
You’ll keep your current rate as long as you stay active and don’t cancel or let your membership lapse.
Do I need to create a new login?No.
Your existing credentials will still work. If you experience any login issues, just email support@on3.com and we’ll get you squared away.
Can I still post on the message board?Yes.
You now have full posting access to the Blue & Gold message board on On3.
Your username and post history have been transferred from Rivals. If there was a conflict with an existing username, we may have added a small prefix like “r_” or “o_”. You can request a change by contacting support.
What else comes with my On3 subscription?
- Full access to all premium Notre Dame content from the new combined staff
- Ability to read premium content across the On3 | Rivals network
- Read-only access to other team message boards in the network
I subscribed to both InsideNDSports and Blue & Gold. Will I be charged twice?No.
We’ve turned off auto-renew on your Rivals (InsideNDSports) subscription to prevent double billing.