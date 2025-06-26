ADVERTISEMENT

Football Notre Dame Subscriber FAQ: InsideNDSports + Blue & Gold

Eric Hansen

Eric Hansen

I've posted how many times?
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
7,190
11,666
113

Notre Dame Subscriber FAQ: InsideNDSports + Blue & Gold​

Big news, Irish fans — InsideNDSports is merging with Blue & Gold to create the most comprehensive and experienced Notre Dame coverage team in the country.

What’s happening?​

The Rivals site InsideNDSports is joining forces with On3’s Blue & Gold to form a powerhouse of Notre Dame football and recruiting coverage. The combined site will live under the Blue & Gold brand going forward.

The new team features Eric Hansen, Tyler James, Mike Singer, Tyler Horka, Jack Soble, and Kyle Kelly — the most seasoned and deeply connected group covering Notre Dame athletics today.

I’m an InsideNDSports (Rivals) subscriber. Do I need to do anything?​

No action required.

Your subscription has automatically transferred to Blue & Gold on On3. You’ll continue receiving elite coverage — now with even more depth, expertise, and access.

Will my current Rivals subscription rate change?​

No.

You’ll keep your current rate as long as you stay active and don’t cancel or let your membership lapse.

Do I need to create a new login?​

No.

Your existing credentials will still work. If you experience any login issues, just email support@on3.com and we’ll get you squared away.

Can I still post on the message board?​

Yes.

You now have full posting access to the Blue & Gold message board on On3.

Your username and post history have been transferred from Rivals. If there was a conflict with an existing username, we may have added a small prefix like “r_” or “o_”. You can request a change by contacting support.

What else comes with my On3 subscription?​

  • Full access to all premium Notre Dame content from the new combined staff

  • Ability to read premium content across the On3 | Rivals network

  • Read-only access to other team message boards in the network

I subscribed to both InsideNDSports and Blue & Gold. Will I be charged twice?​

No.

We’ve turned off auto-renew on your Rivals (InsideNDSports) subscription to prevent double billing.

Who do I contact with questions?​

Reach out to support@on3.com for help with your account, username, login, billing, or anything else.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2581, dnett63 and mcdermottrules
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

***We're joining Blue & Gold Illustrated on July 1!***

Replies
34
Views
4K
The Insider Lounge
SubwaydomerDFW
SubwaydomerDFW
Tyler James

Football Postgame Takeaways: Quarterback competition dominates Blue-Gold Game

Replies
0
Views
451
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Eric Hansen

Football Transcript: Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman after 94th Blue-Gold Game

Replies
0
Views
427
The Insider Lounge
Eric Hansen
Eric Hansen
Eric Hansen

Football Joins us for Football Never Sleeps with special guest co-host Steve Wiltfong of On3

Replies
0
Views
484
The Insider Lounge
Eric Hansen
Eric Hansen
Eric Hansen

Football Decoding what matters from the mirages in Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game

Replies
0
Views
570
The Insider Lounge
Eric Hansen
Eric Hansen
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back