Big news, Irish fans — InsideNDSports is merging with Blue & Gold to create the most comprehensive and experienced Notre Dame coverage team in the country.The Rivals site InsideNDSports is joining forces with On3’s Blue & Gold to form a powerhouse of Notre Dame football and recruiting coverage. The combined site will live under the Blue & Gold brand going forward.The new team features Eric Hansen, Tyler James, Mike Singer, Tyler Horka, Jack Soble, and Kyle Kelly — the most seasoned and deeply connected group covering Notre Dame athletics today.No action required.Your subscription has automatically transferred to Blue & Gold on On3. You’ll continue receiving elite coverage — now with even more depth, expertise, and access.No.You’ll keep your current rate as long as you stay active and don’t cancel or let your membership lapse.No.Your existing credentials will still work. If you experience any login issues, just email support@on3.com and we’ll get you squared away.Yes.You now have full posting access to the Blue & Gold message board on On3.Your username and post history have been transferred from Rivals. If there was a conflict with an existing username, we may have added a small prefix like “r_” or “o_”. You can request a change by contacting support.No.We’ve turned off auto-renew on your Rivals (InsideNDSports) subscription to prevent double billing.Reach out to support@on3.com for help with your account, username, login, billing, or anything else.