Tyler James
I've posted how many times?
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 14,726
-
- 24,823
-
- 113
Taebron Bennie-Powell had a 5.6 Rivals Rating and wasn't ranked among the top 65 athletes in the 2024 class when he committed to Notre Dame in June.
As Rivals updated its positing rankings this week, Bennie-Powell moved up to the No. 33 athlete and now has a 5.7 Rivals Rating, which is the highest level for a three-star recruit.
I covered the 2024 Rivals250 movement earlier this week.
UPDATE: The position rankings I covered previously weren't fully updated yet. So here's the correct information:
Kennedy Urlacher was bumped to a four-star rating and moved up two spots as the No. 31 safety.
Logan Saldate was bumped to a four-star rating and moved from outside the top 110 wide receivers to No. 77 at the position.
Two other commits saw their position ranking increase: Teddy Rezac up 10 spots to the No. 31 athlete and Cole Mullins up two spots to the No. 45 outside linebacker.
The others were drops: Jack Larsen down one spot to the No. 17 tight end. Micah Gilbert down three spots as the No. 54 wide receiver. Sean Sevillano Jr. down one spot as the No. 21 defensive tackle. Karson Hobbs down five spots as the No. 57 cornerback. Styles Prescod down two spots as the No. 63 offensive tackle. Anthonie Knapp down three spots as the No. 68 offensive tackle.
As Rivals updated its positing rankings this week, Bennie-Powell moved up to the No. 33 athlete and now has a 5.7 Rivals Rating, which is the highest level for a three-star recruit.
I covered the 2024 Rivals250 movement earlier this week.
UPDATE: The position rankings I covered previously weren't fully updated yet. So here's the correct information:
Kennedy Urlacher was bumped to a four-star rating and moved up two spots as the No. 31 safety.
Logan Saldate was bumped to a four-star rating and moved from outside the top 110 wide receivers to No. 77 at the position.
Two other commits saw their position ranking increase: Teddy Rezac up 10 spots to the No. 31 athlete and Cole Mullins up two spots to the No. 45 outside linebacker.
The others were drops: Jack Larsen down one spot to the No. 17 tight end. Micah Gilbert down three spots as the No. 54 wide receiver. Sean Sevillano Jr. down one spot as the No. 21 defensive tackle. Karson Hobbs down five spots as the No. 57 cornerback. Styles Prescod down two spots as the No. 63 offensive tackle. Anthonie Knapp down three spots as the No. 68 offensive tackle.
Last edited: