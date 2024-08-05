Tyler James
The first US LBM Coaches Poll of the 2024 season dropped Monday.
Notre Dame football, which finished last season 10-3, was ranked No. 7 in the preseason by this year's Coaches Poll committee. The Irish will open their 2024 season at Texas A&M, which landed at No. 20 in the poll despite a 7-6 record last season.
Two other opponents on Notre Dame's 2024 schedule made the Top 25: No. 10 Florida State and No. 23 USC. The Irish host the Seminoles on Nov. 9 and end the regular season at USC on Nov. 30.
Louisville finished the 2023 season ranked No. 18 in the Coaches Poll with a 10-4 record, but it landed in the others receiving votes category behind Washington as the top two teams outside of the top 25.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is among the voting committee for the Coaches Poll this year. The AP preseason poll, for which @Eric Hansen is a voter, will be released next Monday.
Full US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25:
Dropped out from 2023: No. 2 Washington (14-1); No. 18 Louisville (10-4); No. 24 SMU (11-3); No. 25 West Virginia (9-4).
Others receiving votes: Washington (14-1) 123; Louisville (10-4) 95; Virginia Tech (7-6) 64; SMU (11-3) 47; Memphis (10-3) 44; Boise State (8-6) 30; Auburn (6-7) 25; West Virginia (9-4) 22; Wisconsin (7-6) 17; Iowa State (7-6) 15; Liberty (13-1) 15; Kentucky (7-6) 12; Florida (5-7) 11; South Carolina (5-7) 10; North Carolina (8-5) 6; Maryland (8-5) 5; UNLV (9-5) 5; Central Florida (6-7) 4; Texas Tech (7-6) 4; Texas-San Antonio (9-4) 3; Appalachian State (9-5) 2; Colorado (4-8) 2; Nebraska (5-7) 2; Texas State (8-5) 2; Tulane (11-3) 2; Air Force (9-4) 1; James Madison (11-2) 1; Miami (Ohio) (11-3) 1; Syracuse (6-7) 1; Troy (11-3) 1.
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2024 season: Tim Albin, Ohio; Major Applewhite, South Alabama; Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina; Mike Bloomgren, Rice; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Bob Chesney, James Madison; Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Penn State; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame; Willie Fritz, Houston; Alex Golesh, South Florida; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Mike Houston, East Carolina; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; GJ Kinne, Texas State; Chris Klieman, Kansas State; Dan Lanning, Oregon; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Mike MacIntyre, Florida International; Gus Malzahn, Central Florida; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Derek Mason, Middle Tennessee; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Bronco Mendenhall, New Mexico; Jeff Monken, Army; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, UNLV; Gerad Parker, Troy; Brent Pry, Virginia Tech; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Mark Stoops, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Tulane; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio.
Rank
|School (record)
Points
Last season’s final rank
First-place votes
1
|Georgia (13-1)
1,364
3
46
2
|Ohio State (11-2)
1,302
10
7
3
|Oregon (12-2)
1,228
7
0
4
|Texas (12-2)
1,223
4
1
5
|Alabama (12-2)
1,077
5
0
6
|Mississippi (11-2)
1,019
9
0
7
|Notre Dame (10-3)
969
14
0
8
|Michigan (15-0)
944
1
1
9
|Penn State (10-3)
889
13
0
10
|Florida State (13-1)
867
6
0
11
|Missouri (11-2)
808
8
0
12
|LSU (10-3)
742
12
0
13
|Utah (8-5)
665
NR
0
14
|Clemson (9-4)
657
20
0
15
|Tennessee (9-4)
621
17
0
16
|Oklahoma (10-3)
609
15
0
17
|Kansas State (9-4)
416
19
0
18
|Oklahoma State (10-4)
359
16
0
19
|Miami (Fla.) (7-6)
292
NR
0
20
|Texas A&M (7-6)
273
NR
0
21
|Arizona (10-3)
230
11
0
22
|North Carolina State (9-4)
216
21
0
23
|Southern California (8-5)
199
NR
0
24
|Kansas (9-4)
186
23
0
25
|Iowa (10-4)
148
21
0
