Eric Hansen
I've posted how many times?
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 5,345
-
- 9,073
-
- 113
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock met with the media on Tuesday evening after ND's practice session as the Irish continue to prep for Saturday's home game with Stanford. Here's everything he had to say to reporters. Answers are largely verbatim. Questions may have been edited for brevity and clarity.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.