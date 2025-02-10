ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Notre Dame keeps getting named in top 10 lists for 2026 targets

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
20,336
31,859
113
I try to avoid posting a new thread for every recruit who names Notre Dame in his top 10, because that's a pretty long list at this point in the recruiting cycle. However, a trio of 2026 defenders recently named Notre Dame in their top 10s, so I'll include them all here.

2026 CB target Khary Adams included Notre Dame alongside Auburn, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse and USC. Adams has already visited Notre Dame twice and plans to return in the future.




2026 CB target Hakim Satterwhite included Notre Dame alongside Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Penn State, Syracuse and West Virginia. Satterwhite had planned to attend Notre Dame's junior day in January, but he was a late scratch.






2026 DT target Damari Simeon included Notre Dame alongside Duke, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin. Simeon visited Notre Dame twice last year.




 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting Rivals100 OL Tyler Merrill names Notre Dame in his top five

Replies
6
Views
3K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Notre Dame makes early top lists for pair of 2026 targets

Replies
0
Views
594
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Notre Dame offers 2026 OL on junior day visit

Replies
0
Views
502
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Notre Dame offers 2026 WDE in Atlanta area

Replies
1
Views
296
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Trail Tracks: Notre Dame football coaches hit road for contact period, 1/30

Replies
14
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back