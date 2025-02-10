I try to avoid posting a new thread for every recruit who names Notre Dame in his top 10, because that's a pretty long list at this point in the recruiting cycle. However, a trio of 2026 defenders recently named Notre Dame in their top 10s, so I'll include them all here.2026 CB target Khary Adams included Notre Dame alongside Auburn, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse and USC. Adams has already visited Notre Dame twice and plans to return in the future.2026 CB target Hakim Satterwhite included Notre Dame alongside Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Penn State, Syracuse and West Virginia. Satterwhite had planned to attend Notre Dame's junior day in January, but he was a late scratch.2026 DT target Damari Simeon included Notre Dame alongside Duke, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin. Simeon visited Notre Dame twice last year.