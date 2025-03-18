ADVERTISEMENT

Football Notre Dame is hiring Colorado's Jourdan Blake as director of player personnel

Tyler James

Tyler James

Dec 31, 2021
I've confirmed with a source that Notre Dame is hiring Jourdan Blake as its director of player personnel. Blake was the assistant director of high school relations at Colorado the past two seasons. He spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons at SMU at its recruiting coordinator and assistant director of Dallas recruiting relations.

Irish Sports Daily first reported Blake's position at Notre Dame.

Blake, who played as a reserve cornerback in college, spent his first four seasons at Baylor (2014-17) before completing a graduate transfer to SMU for his final season (2018). He played in 28 games and totaled seven tackles, including one for a loss.

Blake's father is the late John Blake, who played defensive line at Oklahoma (1979-82) and coached in college and the NFL starting in 1987. John Blake's coaching career included three seasons as Oklahoma's head coach (1996-98).

Notre Dame's previous director of player personnel Zaire Turner left the program this offseason to become USC's assistant athletic director of recruiting operations. The Irish were also tasked with replacing general manager Chad Bowden (USC) and Caleb Davis (director of recruiting). Those roles have been filled by Mike Martin, a hire from the Detroit Lions, and Carter Auman, a promoted recruiting staffer.

How those roles have evolved at Notre Dame will become more clear in the coming weeks. I'd expect at least one more hire to be made.
 
