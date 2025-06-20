ADVERTISEMENT

Football Notre Dame Football summer rumblings

Eric Hansen

Eric Hansen

I've posted how many times?
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
7,170
11,630
113
Twelve June-arriving freshmen and the last two of ND’s eight transfers enrolled earlier this month and have been participating with the rest of the Irish in “Football School” — an alternative in name and concept to the old OTAs.

Talking to some sources, here’s some early summer rumblings:

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: 4-4-3, mgormal1, lesmed and 34 others
Eric Hansen said:
Twelve June-arriving freshmen and the last two of ND’s eight transfers enrolled earlier this month and have been participating with the rest of the Irish in “Football School” — an alternative in name and concept to the old OTAs.

Talking to some sources, here’s some early summer rumblings:

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: lesmed and Eric Hansen
Eric Hansen said:
Twelve June-arriving freshmen and the last two of ND’s eight transfers enrolled earlier this month and have been participating with the rest of the Irish in “Football School” — an alternative in name and concept to the old OTAs.

Talking to some sources, here’s some early summer rumblings:

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
Eric Hansen said:
Twelve June-arriving freshmen and the last two of ND’s eight transfers enrolled earlier this month and have been participating with the rest of the Irish in “Football School” — an alternative in name and concept to the old OTAs.

Talking to some sources, here’s some early summer rumblings:

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
Eric Hansen said:
Twelve June-arriving freshmen and the last two of ND’s eight transfers enrolled earlier this month and have been participating with the rest of the Irish in “Football School” — an alternative in name and concept to the old OTAs.

Talking to some sources, here’s some early summer rumblings:

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: IrishDB
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting Visitors rundown: Notre Dame football summer recruiting, June 1

Replies
0
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Eric Hansen

Recruiting Visitors rundown: Notre Dame football official visits, June 17-19

Replies
4
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
sjb75
S
Tyler James

Recruiting Visitors rundown: Notre Dame football official visits, June 13-15

Replies
5
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Speedy Rivals250 WR Jayden Warren will be back at Notre Dame soon

Replies
3
Views
555
The Insider Lounge
rov
R
Tyler James

Recruiting 2027 QB prospect Teddy Jarrard schedules Notre Dame visit

Replies
8
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
rov
R
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back