Football Notes from National Championship Game Media Day

Tyler James

Dec 31, 2021
Media Day is underway in Atlanta for the National Championship Game. Ohio State is currently doing media with Notre Dame's session set to start at 10:30 a.m. EST. We'll share updates in this thread throughout the day.

USATSI_25217196_168399283_lowres.jpg
Photo credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Pictured (left to right): Gi'Bran Payne, Dylan Devezin and Aneyas Williams.
 
