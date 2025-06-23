Tyler James
All Star
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 22,663
-
- 34,714
-
- 113
Some of the top recruits in the country are arriving in Indianapolis today for Rivals Five-Star. Today is media day. The camp portion of the event will be tomorrow.
I'll share notes and quotes from Notre Dame targets and commits in this thread as they make it to the hotel.
Here's the roster for the event, which is subject to change. I'll list who I've spoken to in this post after I share updates.
2027 WR target Monshun Sales
2026 DB commit Joey O'Brien
2027 QB target Peyton Houston
2028 DE target Darieon Prescott
2027 DT target Brayden Parks
2027 OL target Cameron Wagner
I'll share notes and quotes from Notre Dame targets and commits in this thread as they make it to the hotel.
Here's the roster for the event, which is subject to change. I'll list who I've spoken to in this post after I share updates.
Rivals Five-Star: Roster for 2025 showcase
The Rivals Five-Star, the marquee offseason high school football camp, will be held in Indianapolis on June 23-24.
n.rivals.com
2027 WR target Monshun Sales
2026 DB commit Joey O'Brien
2027 QB target Peyton Houston
2028 DE target Darieon Prescott
2027 DT target Brayden Parks
2027 OL target Cameron Wagner
Last edited: