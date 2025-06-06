Tyler James
Most of the big-time visitors for today's Irish Invasion camp were asked to stick around for the Grill & Chill event in Notre Dame Stadium, so updates won't be coming until later this evening.
But I'll use this thread for updates as I get a chance to talk to them.
Updates on the following recruits are posted below:
2027 QB prospect Malachi Zeigler
2028 QB prospect Treyvone Towns Jr.
2027 LB target Ellis McGaskin
2027 DT target Brayden Parks
2027 DT target Deven Robertson
2027 TE target Jaxon Dollar
2028 DE target Asher Ghioto
Last edited: