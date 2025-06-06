ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Notes and quotes from 2025 Irish Invasion visitors

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
22,412
34,231
113
Most of the big-time visitors for today's Irish Invasion camp were asked to stick around for the Grill & Chill event in Notre Dame Stadium, so updates won't be coming until later this evening.

But I'll use this thread for updates as I get a chance to talk to them.

Updates on the following recruits are posted below:

2027 QB prospect Malachi Zeigler
2028 QB prospect Treyvone Towns Jr.
2027 LB target Ellis McGaskin
2027 DT target Brayden Parks
2027 DT target Deven Robertson
2027 TE target Jaxon Dollar
2028 DE target Asher Ghioto
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: HotCarNut and GCND
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting Standouts from 2025 Irish Invasion Camp

Replies
1
Views
434
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Targets expected for Notre Dame's Irish Invasion

Replies
10
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Video podcast: Notable recruits on Notre Dame's radar from Tom Lemming's Chicago photoshoot

Replies
4
Views
534
The Insider Lounge
RRH1
R
Tyler James

Recruiting Names to know ahead of Notre Dame's 2025 Irish Invasion

Replies
4
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Offers reported from 2025 Irish Invasion

Replies
6
Views
478
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back