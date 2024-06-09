Tyler James
I've posted how many times?
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 14,891
-
- 25,016
-
- 113
I just got off the phone with Notre Dame linebacker target Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng following his weekend official visit. I'll have more shortly, but I wanted to share this ASAP.
I asked him if the thought of committing ever crossed his mind while on his Notre Dame official visit.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
I asked him if the thought of committing ever crossed his mind while on his Notre Dame official visit.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: