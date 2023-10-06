ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting ND 2024 OT commit Styles Prescod has big aspirations for senior season (with live updates from Friday)

You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Charleston Bowles

Recruiting Video: Watch senior season highlights of 2024 OT commit Styles Prescod

Replies
0
Views
74
The Insider Lounge
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles
Tyler James

Recruiting Notre Dame OT commit Styles Prescod receives four-star rating

Replies
2
Views
170
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Charleston Bowles

Recruiting Why 2024 OT commit Styles Prescod is destined for success at Notre Dame

Replies
6
Views
302
The Insider Lounge
mcdermottrules
M
Charleston Bowles

Recruiting Video: Highlights of Notre Dame 2024 offensive tackle commit Styles Prescod

Replies
1
Views
70
The Insider Lounge
McDrew
M
Tyler James

Recruiting ***Live Updates: Early signing period for Notre Dame's 2024 class***

Replies
51
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Jimbo32
J
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today