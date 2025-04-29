MLAX: Notre Dame receives three individual awards, six all-conference spots from ACC

Tyler James
Three Notre Dame men's lacrosse players received Tuesday player of the year honors from the ACC. Senior attacker Chris Kavanagh was named ACC Offensive Player of the Year, sophomore defender Shawn Lyght was named ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and freshman midfielder Matt Jeffery was named ACC Freshman of the Year.
Kavanagh won Offensive Player of the Year while ranking second in the conference in goals per game (2.82), assists per game (2.0) and points per game (4.82). In terms of cumulative rankings, Kavanagh is third in the ACC in goals (31), fifth in assists (22) and fifth in points (53) following ND's 11-game regular season.
Lyght is a huge force on a Notre Dame defense that is tops in the ACC and sixth in the country in scoring defense for allowing 8.55 goals per game. Lyght has won 15 ground balls and caused four turnovers.
Jeffery, who was injured in Saturday's regular season finale against Penn, started the last five games of the season for ND and played in nine games. He's scored six goals, which all came in the five previous games before Saturday's 10-8 win over Penn.
Jeffery is reportedly "OK" following an upper body injury, but his status for Friday's ACC semifinal matchup for top-seeded Notre Dame (8-3, 3-1 ACC) against four-seeded Syracuse (9-5, 2-2) remains uncertain. If Notre Dame wins Friday (5 p.m. EDT), it will await the Friday night winner of two-seeded North Carolina (10-3, 3-1) and three-seeded Duke (11-4, 2-2) and play in Sunday's championship game (12 EDT). The ACC Network will have live coverage of the tournament from American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Four teammates joined Kavanagh and Lyght on the 19-player All-ACC Team: junior long-stick midfieldler Will Donovan, senior short-stick defensive midfielder Ben Ramsey, junior goalie Thomas Ricciardelli and graduate senior attacker Jake Taylor. Notre Dame's six All-ACC selections led the conference for a third straight season ahead of Duke (5), Syracuse (4), North Carolina (3) and Virginia (1).
2025 ACC Men’s Lacrosse Season Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Chris Kavanagh, Sr., A, Notre Dame
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Aidan Maguire, Jr., SSDM, Duke; Shawn Lyght, So., D, Notre Dame
Goalie of the Year: Jimmy McCool, So., Syracuse
Freshman of the Year: Matt Jeffery, M, Notre Dame
Coach of the Year: Joe Breschi, North Carolina
2025 All-ACC Men’s Lacrosse Team
Patrick Jameison, So., G, Duke
Charlie Johnson, Jr., D, Duke
Benn Johnston, So., M, Duke
Aidan Maguire, Jr., SSDM, Duke
Andrew McAdorey, Sr., M, Duke
Owen Duffy, So., A, North Carolina
Dominic Pietramala, So., A, North Carolina
Brady Wambach, So., FO, North Carolina
Will Donovan, Jr., LSM, Notre Dame
Chris Kavanagh, Sr., A, Notre Dame
Shawn Lyght, So., D, Notre Dame
Ben Ramsey, Sr., SSDM, Notre Dame
Thomas Ricciardelli, Jr., G, Notre Dame
Jake Taylor, Gr., A, Notre Dame
Sam English, Gr., M, Syracuse
Owen Hiltz, R-Sr., A, Syracuse
Jimmy McCool, So., G, Syracuse
Joey Spallina, Jr., A, Syracuse
John Schroter, So., D, Virginia
