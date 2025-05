MLAX: Notre Dame receives three individual awards, six all-conference spots from ACC

Three Notre Dame men's lacrosse players received Tuesday player of the year honors from the ACC. Senior attacker Chris Kavanagh was named ACC Offensive Player of the Year, sophomore defender Shawn Lyght was named ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and freshman midfielder Matt Jeffery was named ACC Freshman of the Year.Kavanagh won Offensive Player of the Year while ranking second in the conference in goals per game (2.82), assists per game (2.0) and points per game (4.82). In terms of cumulative rankings, Kavanagh is third in the ACC in goals (31), fifth in assists (22) and fifth in points (53) following ND's 11-game regular season.Lyght is a huge force on a Notre Dame defense that is tops in the ACC and sixth in the country in scoring defense for allowing 8.55 goals per game. Lyght has won 15 ground balls and caused four turnovers.Jeffery, who was injured in Saturday's regular season finale against Penn, started the last five games of the season for ND and played in nine games. He's scored six goals, which all came in the five previous games before Saturday's 10-8 win over Penn.Jeffery is reportedly "OK" following an upper body injury, but his status for Friday's ACC semifinal matchup for top-seeded Notre Dame (8-3, 3-1 ACC) against four-seeded Syracuse (9-5, 2-2) remains uncertain. If Notre Dame wins Friday (5 p.m. EDT), it will await the Friday night winner of two-seeded North Carolina (10-3, 3-1) and three-seeded Duke (11-4, 2-2) and play in Sunday's championship game (12 EDT). The ACC Network will have live coverage of the tournament from American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.Four teammates joined Kavanagh and Lyght on the 19-player All-ACC Team: junior long-stick midfieldler Will Donovan, senior short-stick defensive midfielder Ben Ramsey, junior goalie Thomas Ricciardelli and graduate senior attacker Jake Taylor. Notre Dame's six All-ACC selections led the conference for a third straight season ahead of Duke (5), Syracuse (4), North Carolina (3) and Virginia (1).Chris Kavanagh, Sr., A, Notre DameAidan Maguire, Jr., SSDM, Duke; Shawn Lyght, So., D, Notre DameJimmy McCool, So., SyracuseMatt Jeffery, M, Notre DameJoe Breschi, North CarolinaPatrick Jameison, So., G, DukeCharlie Johnson, Jr., D, DukeBenn Johnston, So., M, DukeAidan Maguire, Jr., SSDM, DukeAndrew McAdorey, Sr., M, DukeOwen Duffy, So., A, North CarolinaDominic Pietramala, So., A, North CarolinaBrady Wambach, So., FO, North CarolinaWill Donovan, Jr., LSM, Notre DameChris Kavanagh, Sr., A, Notre DameShawn Lyght, So., D, Notre DameBen Ramsey, Sr., SSDM, Notre DameThomas Ricciardelli, Jr., G, Notre DameJake Taylor, Gr., A, Notre DameSam English, Gr., M, SyracuseOwen Hiltz, R-Sr., A, SyracuseJimmy McCool, So., G, SyracuseJoey Spallina, Jr., A, SyracuseJohn Schroter, So., D, Virginia