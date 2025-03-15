MLAX: Notre Dame ends losing streak with rout of Michigan

The last time Notre Dame men's lacrosse lost back-to-back games, the Irish lost three in a row early in the 2022 season.No. 7 Notre Dame made sure its two-game losing streak didn't extend to three on Saturday. The Irish trounced Michigan, 19-7, in Ann Arbor by jumping out to an early lead and pouring it on in the second half.After both teams traded goals to start the game, Notre Dame (4-2) ripped off the next six goals to build a 7-1 lead. Midfielder Devon McLane and attacker Chris Kavanagh each scored twice in that six-goal streak. Michigan (4-4) got a couple goals back, but Kavanagh scored again to complete his hat track before halftime.Michigan scored first in the third quarter, but then Notre Dame scored the next nine goals with nine different players. That stretch included the first career goal for freshman midfielder Matt Jeffery, who also plays wide receiver for the Irish football team. Notre Dame's first seven goals in the second half came in the final 7:05 of the third quarter.Michigan didn't stand much of a chance with Notre Dame generating 18 more shots (48-30) and 10 more shots on goal (29-19). Notre Dame won 20 of the 30 faceoffs, held a 42-29 advantage in ground balls and only committed 12 turnovers compared to Michigan's 18.Notre Dame goaltender Thomas Ricciardelli saved 10 shots while allowing six goals in 54:28. Alex Zepf finished the game in net for the final 5:32 and allowed one goal with two saves.The Irish chased Michigan goalie Hunter Taylor out of net after three quarters. He allowed 15 goals and saved nine shots in 45 minutes.Kavanagh finished with a game-high seven points on four goals and three assists. He became just the fourth Irish player in program history to record 200 career assists. He joined older brothers Pat and Matt Kavanagh and Randy Colley in reaching the milestone.Four Notre Dame players scored two goals each: McLane, Will Angrick, Jake Taylor and Will Maheras.Notre Dame will have next weekend off as it waits to open its ACC play by hosting No. 8 Duke on March 29. The Blue Devils (8-1) needed two overtimes to win at Richmond, 13-12, this Saturday and will play against No. 20 Denver in Dallas next Saturday.Photo credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn ImagesPictured: Chris Kavanagh against Denver in last year's NCAA semifinal.