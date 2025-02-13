MLAX: Notre Dame cruises to 24-6 win in season opener at home

Calling the first game of the season against Cleveland State a test for two-time defending national champion Notre Dame would be quite the stretch.Wednesday's season opener for the No. 1 Irish was more of a warmup for the most dominant team in men's college lacrosse the past two years. Notre Dame handled its first game as expected with a 24-6 victory inside ND's Loftus Sports Center.The Irish, who opened last season with a 25-3 home win over Cleveland State, scored early and often in the lopsided victory. Senior attacker Chris Kavanagh, who led Notre Dame with 44 goals and 81 points last season, started the scoring for Notre Dame just 1:18 into the contest. He wrapped around the net for the first of his four goals on the night. Kavanagh, who finished with a career-high nine points, scored or assisted on Notre Dame's first five goals. His five assists were also a team high.Graduate senior attacker Jake Taylor, ND's second-leading goal-scorer last season, recorded four of Notre Dame's first six goals on his way to netting a team-high seven goals on nine shots. Kavanagh and Taylor combined for nine of Notre Dame's 15 goals in the first half while the team built a 15-3 lead. Taylor finished with a game-high seven goals.Junior Thomas Ricciardelli made his first career start as Notre Dame's goaltender. He faced just eight shots on goal in 38 minutes and 18 seconds in net and saved five of them. Senior Alex Zepf closed out the game with six saves and three goals allowed in 21:42.Cleveland State goalie Justin Dalum saved just nine shots in the full 60 minutes for the Vikings.Senior attacker Jeffrey Ricciardelli, the older brother of ND's starting goalie, scored four goals in the second half as the Irish continued to extend their lead.Notre Dame won 20 of the 33 faceoffs with win percentages of 77.8 by senior Will Lynch (7-of-9), 62.5 by junior Christian Gallaher (5-8), 58.3 by grad senior Colin Hagstrom (7-12), and 25 by senior Pat Eilers (1-4).Forty-five players took the field for the Irish on Wednesday night, including football player Tyler Buchner. He picked up a ground ball in the second quarter. Fellow football player Jordan Faison isn't expected to play in Notre Dame's first few games as he just started practicing with the lacrosse team this week.Notre Dame will host Marquette (1-1) in Loftus on Saturday at 12 p.m. EST (ACCNX). The Golden Eagles lost their season opener at Michigan, 14-1, and beat Detriot Mercy, 16-6, on Saturday.Photo credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn ImagesPictured: Jake Taylor in Notre Dame's 2024 NCAA semifinal win