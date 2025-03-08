MLAX: No. 2 Notre Dame loses at home to No. 15 Ohio State

Tyler James
No. 2 Notre Dame men's lacrosse suffered its second consecutive loss Saturday with a 10-9 home defeat to No. 15 Ohio State.
The Irish haven't scored more than 11 goals in each of their last three games: an 11-9 win at Georgetown, an 11-10 loss to then-No. 2 Maryland and now a 10-9 loss to Ohio State.
@Eric Hansen will have a recap later tonight.
FROM @Eric Hansen:
Shane O’Leary broke a 9-9 tie with a goal with seven seconds left in regulation as 15th-ranked Ohio State edged No. 2 Notre Dame, 10-9, Saturday in a back-and-forth men’s lacrosse matchup at Arlotta Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
On a day when Irish goalie Thomas Ricciardelli was otherwise stellar, with a career-high 20 saves.
The Irish (3-2) will head to Ann Arbor, Mich., next Saturday to take on Michigan coming off consecutive losses for the first time since 2022, when they also lost to Maryland and Ohio State back-to-back in the last part of a three-game slide that season.
Ohio State (7-1) has won seven straight since a season-opening upset loss to Utah.
Notre Dame trailed 8-6 heading into the final period in its first home game outdoors this season, but Chris Kavanagh scored his second goal of the game and Will Angrick followed with both of his in a 3-0 Irish run that gave ND a 9-8 lead.
But Ohio State answered, in a game that featured six ties and seven lead changes, on a goal with 4:31 left by Liam White. O’Leary’s second goal of the game untied it and sent the Buckeyes home winners.
Ohio State outshot the Irish, 44-34, and won 13 of the 22 faceoffs — the first time this season the Irish didn’t control that statistical category.
Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison contributed a goal and an assist in his third game since joining the team late after Notre Dame’s extended College Football Playoff run.
OHIO STATE 10, NOTRE DAME 9: Box Score
