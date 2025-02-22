ADVERTISEMENT

MLAX: No. 1 Notre Dame escapes No. 11 Georgetown with 11-9 road win

Tyler James

Updated with full recap ...

No. 11 Georgetown provided No. 1 Notre Dame with its first real test of the men's lacrosse season.

The Irish fought off the Hoyas for an 11-9 road victory Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Notre Dame (3-0) opened up a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, but Georgetown (2-2) responded by scoring the next six goals. Midfielder Devon McLane and attacker Chris Kavanagh gave the Irish a two-score lead in the final 2:16 of the first half, but Notre Dame struggled to completely pull away.

After a scoreless third quarter, midfielder Jordan Faison extended ND's lead to 9-6 with his first goal of the season. Faison, who also plays wide receiver for ND football, sat out the first two lacrosse games following football season.

Midfielder Jalen Seymour gave Notre Dame its biggest lead of the second half at 10-6 with 10:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. Then Georgetown made another run with three consecutive goals to cut ND's lead to one.

Kavanagh, who finished with a team-high four points on three goals and one assist, gave the Irish some insurance with the team's final goal at 1:54 remaining.

Notre Dame goalie Thomas Ricciardelli made 16 saves in helping keep the Hoyas in single digits. Georgetown goalie Anderson Moore made only five saves in a losing effort.

Georgetown generated more shots (43-36), more shots on goal (25-16), recovered more ground balls (40-27) and committed fewer turnovers (11-20).

Notre Dame dominated on faceoffs with Will Lynch winning 15 of his 22 faceoffs and Colin Hagstrom winning his lone opportunity.

Seymour and midfielder Will Angrick each scored a pair of goals.

BOX SCORE: Notre Dame 11, Georgetown 9

Faison MLax.jpg
Photo credit: Notre Dame Athletics
Pictured: Jordan Faison (14) and Brock Behrman (21)

Previously:

Jordan Faison is playing for Notre Dame men's lacrosse for the first time this season after the Irish football season.

He just scored to put the No. 1 Irish up 9-6 in the fourth quarter at No. 11 Georgetown.

 
