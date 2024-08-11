ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball MBB: Statistical highlights from Notre Dame's exhibition win over Valencia All-Stars

Eric Hansen



The Notre Dame men's basketball team moved to 2-0 on its 15-day tour of Spain with a 78-60 exhibition victory Sunday over the Valencia All-Stars. The Irish can play up to three games on the tour. Here are some statistical highlights from Sunday's game:

  • Markus Burton with a game high 21 points. Plus 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 steals. Burton shot 8-of-12 from two-point range
  • JR Konieczny with 14 points and 6 boards
  • Tae Davis with a near double-double with 10 points, 8 rebounds
  • Freshman Cole Certa tallied 8 points behind a pair of made 3s
  • Irish outscored Valencia 24-11 in the 4th quarter
  • Irish defense forced 22 turnovers and outscored Valencia 29-6 in pts off turnovers
  • Scored 25 points on the fast break (to Valencia's 12)
 
