Micah Shrewsberry went on a tirade of about two minutes and 40 seconds to end tonight's press conference following a 75-60 home loss to Louisville. I'll have the full transcript later and will share whatever video gets posted. Shrewsberry wasn't pleased that people have given up on this Notre Dame team.



He ended the press conference with this: "Everybody that gave up on me, believe it. Write this date down and believe it. Because we're gonna get this thing rolling. I don't care if you gave up on me or not."



He knocked the microphone down then got up and left.



Here's the transcript of the final exchange ...



What have been the biggest issues the past five games?



Shrewsberry: “I don’t know. We’re gonna keep fighting. That’s it. As a group, as a team, we’re gonna keep fighting. We’re gonna keep trying to get back to the drawing board. We’ll keep trying to guard people. We’ll keep trying to score. And we’re playing good people, too. But I know these guys aren’t gonna quit. I know they’re not gonna quit.



“I understand that a lot of people have quit on us and well deserved. If you hate me, absolutely, man. Great. If you think I suck, if you think I can’t coach, I’m with you, man. Good. Good for you. Because you’re allowed to have opinions. You think I should be fired? Good for you. You’re allowed to have opinions, right?



“A lot of people have given up on this team. They’ve given up on me. I don’t really give a damn. I believe in myself, and I believe in these guys. So, like, don’t give up on these guys. Don’t give up on these kids. You don’t want to show up because of me? Don’t show up because of me. Because you think I suck. Cool. I’m OK with that. I’m OK with it.



“I know people believe in me. I know people at Notre Dame believe in me. But don’t give up on these kids, man. What have they done for people to give up on them? I know if you’re not with us because we’re losing, you don’t want to come watch us, fine. Fine. But do it because of me then. But not these kids. They don’t deserve that. They don’t deserve that.



“Ain’t nobody else getting home at 5 a.m. from Boston College and going to class the next day and coming to practice and working out and preparing to play Louisville. Nobody else is doing that. Don’t give up on these kids, man.



“I don’t care about anybody’s opinion. I know who I am. I know I can coach basketball. I know I’m turning this program around. If you gave up on me already, I’m gonna see you back here. I don’t give a damn. Don’t give up on these kids. Because we’re gonna get this thing rolling.



“I sat there and watched more Louisville fans in here than Notre Dame people. That’s embarrassing. That’s embarrassing for me, because I’m the head coach here. Yes, I got us in this predicament. But don’t come back when we’re losing — or when we’re winning. Because we’re turning this around, man. You better believe that.



"Everybody that gave up on me, believe it. Write this date down and believe it. Because we're gonna get this thing rolling. I don't care if you gave up on me or not."