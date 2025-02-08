ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball MBB: Game Thread | Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech (1 p.m. EST on CW)

Tyler James

Tyler James

Perhaps a return to Purcell Pavilion will help Notre Dame men's basketball shake off a two-game losing streak from its road trip to Florida.

The Irish (10-12, 4-7 ACC) will host Virginia Tech (10-13, 5-7) Saturday as Notre Dame is working to stay eligible for the ACC Tournament at the end of the regular season. Only 15 teams will qualify for the conference tournament. Notre Dame entered Saturday sitting No. 13 in the conference. Virginia Tech is one spot ahead of the Irish.

The Hokies are led by 6-foot-8 forward Tobi Lawal in scoring (12.78 points per game) and rebounding (6.74 per game). Forward Mylyjael Poteat (6-9) is the only other Hokie averaging double digits with 10.13 points per game.

Notre Dame season stats:

MBB Season 28.png

Tip: 1 p.m. EST
Watch: The CW
Listen: Notre Dame Radio Network

USATSI_25287883_168399283_lowres.jpg
Photo credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Pictured: Markus Burton
 
