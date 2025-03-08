ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball MBB: Game Thread | Notre Dame 112, Cal 110 (Final 4OT)

Notre Dame men's basketball will play its final regular season game today in Purcell Pavilion.

The Irish will honor their seniors with pregame Senior Day ceremony for the following players: seniors Julian Roper II and J.R. Konieczny, grad seniors Nikita Konstantynovskyi, Burke Chebuhar and Matt Allocco and walk-ons J.T Kelly, Thomas Crowe, and Thomas Hattan.

Then Notre Dame (13-17, 7-12 ACC) will take the court against California (13-17, 6-13) with ACC Tournament seeding still up for grabs. The Irish somehow still have a chance at a first-round bye in the tournament with a win over Cal and wins by Clemson, Pittsburgh and Syracuse as well.

But taking care of Cal is all the Irish can control. The Bears are led by sophomore guard Andrej Stojakovic. The 6-foot-7 transfer from Stanford is averaging 16.7 points per game. Freshman guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (6-1) contributes 14.7 points per game. Graduate student center Mady Sissoko (6-9) leads the Bears in rebounds with 7.9 per game.

Cal is neither good at shot-making nor good at preventing shot-making. The Bears are ranked No. 321 out of 355 Division I teams in both field goal percentage (41.6) and field goal percentage defense (46.8). Opponents are shooting 38.0% from 3 against Cal, which ranks 349th in the country.

Notre Dame season stats:

MBB Season 38.png

Tip: 4 p.m. EST
Watch: ACC Network
Listen: Notre Dame Radio Network
 
