ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Live updates on 2024 QB commit CJ Carr's senior season debut, with link to watch

Charleston Bowles

Charleston Bowles

Posts Like A Champion
Staff
Mar 16, 2023
3,056
2,761
113

Two days before Notre Dame football kicks its season off against Navy in Dublin, one of the Irish's longest-tenured 2024 commits is kicking his own season off on Thursday night.

Saline (Mich.) High and 2024 four-star quarterback begin the season tonight at 7 p.m. on the road against Brighton (Mich.) High. Carr led the Hornets to an 8-3 record last season.

Carr enters his senior season as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback and No. 22 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class according to Rivals. He has an opportunity to become the first five-star quarterback Notre Dame has signed since Gunner Keil in the 2012 recruiting class.

I'll provide updates throughout the evening monitoring Carr's performance.

You can watch the game here:

 
  • Like
Reactions: Bob Rodes and BIG BOZ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting Starting The Heat Index for the 2025 class with QB and TE positions

Replies
0
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting ***Live Updates: Early signing period for Notre Dame's 2024 class***

Replies
51
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Jimbo32
J
Charleston Bowles

Recruiting Live remote updates on Notre Dame's 2024 and 2025 for HSFB Friday night

Replies
13
Views
492
The Insider Lounge
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles

Basketball MBB: New 2026 PG offer in Mich.

Replies
0
Views
70
The Insider Lounge
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles

Recruiting ND 2024 OT commit Styles Prescod has big aspirations for senior season (with live updates from Friday)

Replies
15
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today