Mar 16, 2023
Two days before Notre Dame football kicks its season off against Navy in Dublin, one of the Irish's longest-tenured 2024 commits is kicking his own season off on Thursday night.
Saline (Mich.) High and 2024 four-star quarterback begin the season tonight at 7 p.m. on the road against Brighton (Mich.) High. Carr led the Hornets to an 8-3 record last season.
Carr enters his senior season as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback and No. 22 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class according to Rivals. He has an opportunity to become the first five-star quarterback Notre Dame has signed since Gunner Keil in the 2012 recruiting class.
I'll provide updates throughout the evening monitoring Carr's performance.
You can watch the game here: