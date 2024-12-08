Reporters will get the chance to speak to Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman at 4 p.m. EST today. This will be Freeman's first press conference since the College Football Playoff field was announced this afternoon.



No. 7 seed Notre Dame (11-1) will host No. 10 seed Indiana (11-1) on Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. EST.



I'll share updates from Freeman's press conference in this thread. I'll also share the full transcript later.