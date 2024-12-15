Tyler James
Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman will hold his Sunday press conference at 11:30 a.m. EST. This is in place of his typical Monday press conference, because the Indiana game is on Friday.
We'll have updates from his press conference posted in this thread while it's happening.
The live stream is available here:
The live stream is available here: