Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Sunday press conference of Indiana week

Tyler James

Tyler James

Dec 31, 2021
Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman will hold his Sunday press conference at 11:30 a.m. EST. This is in place of his typical Monday press conference, because the Indiana game is on Friday.

We'll have updates from his press conference posted in this thread while it's happening.

The live stream is available here:

 
