ADVERTISEMENT

Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's post-practice press conference

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
15,345
25,600
113
Notre Dame football has concluded its first preseason camp practice. We're now waiting for head coach Marcus Freeman, who is scheduled for a press conference at 12 p.m. EDT.

We've been asked this year to not post updates about practice until after post-practice interviews, so we'll hold off on any information that we witnessed. However, I'll be posting the updates from the questions the gathered media asks Freeman in this thread.

You can also watch live on YouTube:

 
  • Like
Reactions: sjb75
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Football What are you most interested to learn from Notre Dame's first practice?

Replies
7
Views
284
The Insider Lounge
Franchise 551
Franchise 551
Tyler James

Football Live updates: Marcus Freeman speaks to reporters at 12:30 p.m. EDT

Replies
12
Views
754
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Blue-Gold Game postgame press conference

Replies
23
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Charleston Bowles

Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Saturday press conference

Replies
13
Views
733
The Insider Lounge
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles

Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's first spring practice press conference

Replies
17
Views
808
The Insider Lounge
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back