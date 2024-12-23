Tyler James
Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman will hold his first Sugar Bowl press conference Monday at 12 p.m. EST. This will be the first look ahead at Notre Dame's matchup with Georgia in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on Jan. 1 in New Orleans.
We'll have updates from his press conference posted in this thread while it's happening.
The live stream is available here:
