Football Live updates from Marcus Freeman's first press conference ahead of Sugar Bowl

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
18,989
29,622
113
Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman will hold his first Sugar Bowl press conference Monday at 12 p.m. EST. This will be the first look ahead at Notre Dame's matchup with Georgia in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on Jan. 1 in New Orleans.

We'll have updates from his press conference posted in this thread while it's happening.

The live stream is available here:

 
