ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Latest update to The Heat Index (6/14): Adjustments following last weekend's official visits

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
15,031
25,175
113
I've updated The Heat Index tonight to reflect the following ...

Upgraded TE Carter Nelson from Medium to Hot following his Notre Dame official visit.

Downgraded DE Elijah Rushing from Medium to Mild following his Notre Dame official visit.

Upgraded LB Bradley Shaw from Medium to Hot following his Notre Dame official visit.

The following players remain at their previous heat levels, but I've added noteworthy items to their heat checks ...

LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa: Added link to USC official visit recap.

CB Kaleb Beasley: Added note that he didn't make an official visit to Oklahoma last weekend.

S Davis Andrews: Added link to Utah official visit recap.

S Oliver Miles III: Added link to our ND official visit recap.

Check each position mentioned above in The Heat Index thread for the full updates.
 
  • Like
Reactions: irishsportsfan and tvolz8
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (6/12): Official visits impact heat ratings for Notre Dame targets

Replies
0
Views
244
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (6/19): Two heat ratings rise for recent Notre Dame official visitors

Replies
0
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (6/6): Setting table for Notre Dame's first official visit weekend

Replies
1
Views
344
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (5/12): New official visit scheduled and one target removed

Replies
0
Views
547
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (5/10): Available spots narrow focus on remaining 2025 targets

Replies
3
Views
451
The Insider Lounge
Fenton_mobile
F
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today