I've updated The Heat Index tonight to reflect the following ...
Upgraded TE Carter Nelson from Medium to Hot following his Notre Dame official visit.
Downgraded DE Elijah Rushing from Medium to Mild following his Notre Dame official visit.
Upgraded LB Bradley Shaw from Medium to Hot following his Notre Dame official visit.
The following players remain at their previous heat levels, but I've added noteworthy items to their heat checks ...
LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa: Added link to USC official visit recap.
CB Kaleb Beasley: Added note that he didn't make an official visit to Oklahoma last weekend.
S Davis Andrews: Added link to Utah official visit recap.
S Oliver Miles III: Added link to our ND official visit recap.
Check each position mentioned above in The Heat Index thread for the full updates.
