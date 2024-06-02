Tyler James
I'm out at Notre Dame for Irish Invasion, which we're in the middle of right now. It's mostly been stretching, testing and identifying who made it.
Notre Dame commits in attendance:
2025 QB Deuce Knight
2026 QB Noah Grubbs
2025 WR Elijah Burress
2025 DE Christopher Burgess Jr.
2025 DE Joseph Reiff
2025 VYP Dominik Hulak
Some of the other notable participants:
2025 ATH target Dalen Penson
2025 OL prospect Cameron Herron
2026 OL prospect Adam Guthrie
2026 S prospect Bralan Womack
2026 TE prospect Gavin Mueller
2026 LB prospect Cam Thomas
