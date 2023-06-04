Tyler James
I've posted how many times?
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 14,904
-
- 25,048
-
- 113
@Charleston Bowles and I are out at Notre Dame for the Irish Invasion camp, which is getting underway now.
ICYMI: Here's the preview we did on the notable names expected in attendance.
We'll share any worthwhile observations in the next couple hours.
ICYMI: Here's the preview we did on the notable names expected in attendance.
InsideNDSports - Irish Invasion preview: Recruits ready to impress Notre Dame
Taking a look at the notable names expected at Notre Dame on Sunday
notredame.rivals.com
We'll share any worthwhile observations in the next couple hours.