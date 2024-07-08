ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Intel: Where Notre Dame stands with 2025 WR targets

You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting Intel: How Notre Dame fared with its third group of official visitors

Replies
0
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Where Notre Dame's 2025 recruits are visiting this weekend

Replies
1
Views
252
The Insider Lounge
sjb75
S
Tyler James

Recruiting Intel: How Notre Dame fared with 2025 targets on first official visit weekend

Replies
1
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Submitting two FutureCast predictions in favor of Notre Dame

Replies
15
Views
3K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (7/1): Intel on Notre Dame's remaining 2025 targets heading into July

Replies
4
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
sjb75
S
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back