ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Intel: What we learned about Notre Dame targets from final June official visits

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
22,649
34,684
113
Notre Dame hosted its final official visitors of the summer this past weekend. Inside ND Sports brings you the latest intel on those 2026 targets and others who are worth monitoring.

The dead period, which prevents in-person contact between recruits and coaches, began at midnight and it runs through the end of July. So this past weekend was the final opportunity for football programs to impress with visits for quite some time. There will be plenty of phone conversations being had in the coming days and weeks, but this past weekend should have a lasting impact on how some things play out.

Notre Dame entered the weekend with essentially four official visits to monitor for 2026 targets: four-star defensive tackle Elijah Golden and unrated offensive tackle Charlie Thom at Notre Dame, four-star wide receiver Kaydon Finley at Texas and four-star tight end Ian Premer at Kansas State. A fifth Notre Dame target, three-star tight end Evan Jacobson, completed an official visit to Iowa State earlier in the week.

We’ve covered Notre Dame’s other targets in this previous intel piece or The Heat Index, but here’s the latest intel on the five recruits mentioned above.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HotCarNut, SteveBer, Bob_Oxnard and 13 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Eric Hansen

Recruiting Visitors rundown: Notre Dame football official visits, June 20-22

Replies
4
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
rov
R
Eric Hansen

Recruiting Visitors rundown: Notre Dame football official visits, June 17-19

Replies
4
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
sjb75
S
Tyler James

Recruiting Visitors rundown: Notre Dame football official visits, June 13-15

Replies
5
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting What Notre Dame recruits are saying following June 13-15 weekend official visits

Replies
2
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Submitting three FutureCast predictions in favor of Notre Dame

Replies
9
Views
4K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back