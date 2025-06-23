Tyler James
Notre Dame hosted its final official visitors of the summer this past weekend. Inside ND Sports brings you the latest intel on those 2026 targets and others who are worth monitoring.
The dead period, which prevents in-person contact between recruits and coaches, began at midnight and it runs through the end of July. So this past weekend was the final opportunity for football programs to impress with visits for quite some time. There will be plenty of phone conversations being had in the coming days and weeks, but this past weekend should have a lasting impact on how some things play out.
Notre Dame entered the weekend with essentially four official visits to monitor for 2026 targets: four-star defensive tackle Elijah Golden and unrated offensive tackle Charlie Thom at Notre Dame, four-star wide receiver Kaydon Finley at Texas and four-star tight end Ian Premer at Kansas State. A fifth Notre Dame target, three-star tight end Evan Jacobson, completed an official visit to Iowa State earlier in the week.
We’ve covered Notre Dame’s other targets in this previous intel piece or The Heat Index, but here’s the latest intel on the five recruits mentioned above.
