ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Intel: How Notre Dame fared with 2025 targets on first official visit weekend

Tyler James

Tyler James

I've posted how many times?
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
14,891
25,016
113
With Notre Dame’s official visits wrapped up for the weekend, I’ve been making calls to get a sense for how Notre Dame fared with its three 2025 targets who made it to campus.

ICYMI: I did an interview with Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. I haven’t had much success directly connecting with LB Madden Faraimo and DB Jahmir Joseph in the past, but I’m still working on it with some help from others.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ajmeehan and georgenjanet
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting Elite LB target schedules Notre Dame official visit

Replies
15
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
NDbeatSC
N
Tyler James

Recruiting Video: Notre Dame's June 7-9 official visitors arrive on campus

Replies
1
Views
163
The Insider Lounge
Bob_Oxnard
B
Tyler James

Recruiting Visitors preview: Notre Dame focuses on defense for first official visits

Replies
6
Views
403
The Insider Lounge
murphjd
M
Tyler James

Recruiting No. 1 OLB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng discusses his ND official visit

Replies
1
Views
772
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Intel: How Notre Dame fared with targets who visited Saturday

Replies
1
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
jmND86
J
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today