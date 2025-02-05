ADVERTISEMENT

Football GM Chad Bowden speaks at USC press conference

USC football held a press conference today introducing some of its new staff hires for 2025. Former Notre Dame general manager Chad Bowden was part of it.

You can watch Bowden in the video linked below starting at 36:06. He spoke for about 15 minutes.



Some highlights from Bowden's comments ...

Bowden has been staying at Lincoln Riley's house since arriving in Los Angeles.

Bowden said, "This is the happiest I've been in a very long time."

Bowden was asked what USC offered him to get him away from Notre Dame. His response:

“Notre Dame did everything they could to keep me there. USC, it meant more to me. When I was a kid, I watched Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush — that was my team — LenDale White, [Dwayne] Jarrett, all of those guys. USC kind of held something in my heart. I think it’s the greatest city in the United States of America, Los Angeles. I think it’s a city of opportunity. I think USC and the type of degree that young people can get as far as the connections, the network, can truly set these young people up for the rest of their lives. And I thought that coming here I could have the type of success that I want to have, and I could be able to sustain it, and it’s a big reason why I chose USC.”

He's carried over the same philosophy Notre Dame has with wanting to "major in high school and minor in the portal" when it comes to recruiting.
 
