Football ***GAME THREAD: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State in CFP National Championship (7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN)***

Dec 31, 2021
We're a long way from kickoff of the CFP National Championship in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but @Eric Hansen and I are already in the press box, so let's get the game thread rolling early for Notre Dame-Ohio State.

We will use this game thread as the primary home for game commentary from now until after the game. We have some rules we'll ask you to follow, which will be included below.

If you're not following the rules and do not respond well to reminders, we'll remove you're posting privileges for the rest of the day. We have too much to do today to argue about it during the game. This doesn't happen often as we're pretty lenient in the game thread, but please keep that in mind.

@HotCarNut has disciplinary powers as a moderator. You can argue with him about the game, but do not argue with him about the rules.

