We're three hours from a postponed kickoff of the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal for the College Football Playoff, and I'm perched in the press box atop the Caesars Superdome, so let's get the game thread rolling for Notre Dame-Georgia.We will use this game thread as the primary home for game commentary from now until after the game. We have some rules we'll ask you to follow, which will be included below.If you're not following the rules and do not respond well to reminders, we'll remove you're posting privileges for the rest of the day. We have too much to do today to argue about it during the game. This doesn't happen often as we're pretty lenient in the game thread, but please keep that in mind. @HotCarNut has disciplinary powers as a moderator. You can argue with him about the game, but do not argue with him about the rules.Our game thread rules:1. Use this thread until the end of the game for ongoing game commentary. We'd like to keep the conversation in one place. If something from the game merits a separate conversation of substance, go ahead and start another thread for that topic. When in doubt, post in the game thread.2. Criticism of decision-making by coaches and players is allowed. But please avoid making it personal. Don't be malicious. Remember, that person's mother could be reading your post. If you cross the line, you'll lose posting privileges for the day.3. Don't be a doofus. Have some respect for your fellow subscribers.