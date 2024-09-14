ADVERTISEMENT

Football ***GAME THREAD: No. 18 Notre Dame at Purdue (3:30 p.m. EDT on CBS)***

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
16,197
26,426
113
We're coming to you live from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., for today's Notre Dame-Purdue game.

We will use this game thread as the primary home for game commentary from now until after the game. We have some rules we'll ask you to follow, which will be included below.

If you're not following the rules and do not respond well to reminders, we'll remove you're posting privileges for the rest of the day. We have too much to do today to argue about it during the game. This doesn't happen often as we're pretty lenient in the game thread, but please keep that in mind.

@HotCarNut has disciplinary powers as a moderator. You can argue with him about the game, but do not argue with him about the rules.

Our game thread rules:

1. Use this thread until the end of the game for ongoing game commentary. We'd like to keep the conversation in one place. If something from the game merits a separate conversation of substance, go ahead and start another thread for that topic. When in doubt, post in the game thread.

2. Criticism of decision-making by coaches and players is allowed. But please avoid making it personal. Don't be malicious. Remember, that person's mother could be reading your post. If you cross the line, you'll lose posting privileges for the day.

3. Don't be a doofus. Have some respect for your fellow subscribers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Football ***GAME THREAD: Northern Illinois 16, No. 5 Notre Dame 14 (Final)***

Replies
531
Views
8K
The Insider Lounge
Bob Rodes
Bob Rodes
Tyler James

Football ***GAME THREAD: No. 7 Notre Dame 23, No. 20 Texas A&M 13 | Final***

Replies
411
Views
8K
The Insider Lounge
Steve2557
S
Tyler James

Football Score prediction thread: Notre Dame-Purdue

Replies
42
Views
687
The Insider Lounge
CLEirish84
C
Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets voting: Notre Dame vs. Purdue

Replies
5
Views
512
The Insider Lounge
jbm19
J
Tyler James

Football ***GAME THREAD: Blue 28, Gold 21 (Final)***

Replies
69
Views
4K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back