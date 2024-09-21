ADVERTISEMENT

Football ***GAME THREAD: No. 17 Notre Dame vs. Miami (Ohio) | 3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC***

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
16,386
26,613
113
We're opening up the game thread early for today's Notre Dame-Miami (Ohio) game.

We will use this game thread as the primary home for game commentary from now until after the game. We have some rules we'll ask you to follow, which will be included below.

If you're not following the rules and do not respond well to reminders, we'll remove you're posting privileges for the rest of the day. We have too much to do today to argue about it during the game. This doesn't happen often as we're pretty lenient in the game thread, but please keep that in mind.

@HotCarNut has disciplinary powers as a moderator. You can argue with him about the game, but do not argue with him about the rules.

Our game thread rules:

1. Use this thread until the end of the game for ongoing game commentary. We'd like to keep the conversation in one place. If something from the game merits a separate conversation of substance, go ahead and start another thread for that topic. When in doubt, post in the game thread.

2. Criticism of decision-making by coaches and players is allowed. But please avoid making it personal. Don't be malicious. Remember, that person's mother could be reading your post. If you cross the line, you'll lose posting privileges for the day.

3. Don't be a doofus. Have some respect for your fellow subscribers.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HotCarNut
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Football ***GAME THREAD: No. 18 Notre Dame 66, Purdue 7 (Final)***

Replies
265
Views
4K
The Insider Lounge
Vimes
Vimes
Tyler James

Football ***GAME THREAD: Northern Illinois 16, No. 5 Notre Dame 14 (Final)***

Replies
531
Views
9K
The Insider Lounge
Bob Rodes
Bob Rodes
Tyler James
  • Locked

Football ***GAME THREAD: No. 7 Notre Dame 23, No. 20 Texas A&M 13 | Final***

Replies
414
Views
8K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Score predictions thread: Notre Dame vs. Miami (Ohio)

Replies
28
Views
578
The Insider Lounge
bcnd
bcnd
Tyler James

Football Place Your Bets voting: Notre Dame vs. Miami (Ohio)

Replies
6
Views
514
The Insider Lounge
ND501988
N
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back