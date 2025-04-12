ADVERTISEMENT

Football ***GAME THREAD: Blue-Gold Game (2 p.m. EDT on Peacock)***

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
21,742
33,294
113
It's a beautiful day in South Bend, and that's only made better by the fact that we get to see a little bit of Notre Dame football.

So let's get the game thread rolling for today's Blue-Gold Game.

You can watch the game on Peacock at 2 p.m. EDT. You can also listen to @Eric Hansen on the radio call with WSBT's Darin Pritchett.

We will use this game thread as the primary home for game commentary from now until after the game. We have some rules we'll ask you to follow, which will be included below.

If you're not following the rules and do not respond well to reminders, we'll remove you're posting privileges for the rest of the day. We have too much to do today to argue about it during the game. This doesn't happen often as we're pretty lenient in the game thread, but please keep that in mind.

@HotCarNut has disciplinary powers as a moderator. You can argue with him about the game, but do not argue with him about the rules.

Our game thread rules:

1. Use this thread until the end of the game for ongoing game commentary. We'd like to keep the conversation in one place. If something from the game merits a separate conversation of substance, go ahead and start another thread for that topic. When in doubt, post in the game thread.

2. Criticism of decision-making by coaches and players is allowed. But please avoid making it personal. Don't be malicious. Remember, that person's mother could be reading your post. If you cross the line, you'll lose posting privileges for the day.

3. Don't be a doofus. Have some respect for your fellow subscribers.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: HotCarNut, TboneNDFan and wernd
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Football ***GAME THREAD: Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 23 (Final in CFP National Championship)

Replies
651
Views
12K
The Insider Lounge
42Stauqs
42Stauqs
Tyler James
  • Locked

Football ***GAME THREAD: Notre Dame 23, Georgia 10 (Final in Sugar Bowl CFP Quarterfinal)***

Replies
668
Views
16K
The Insider Lounge
42Stauqs
42Stauqs
Tyler James
  • Locked

Football ***GAME THREAD: Notre Dame 27, Penn State 24 (Final in Orange Bowl CFP Semis)***

Replies
631
Views
13K
The Insider Lounge
CVNDFAN
C
Tyler James
  • Locked

Football ***GAME THREAD: Notre Dame 27, Indiana 17 (Final in CFP First Round)***

Replies
363
Views
11K
The Insider Lounge
HotCarNut
HotCarNut
Eric Hansen

Football Blue-Gold Game set for April 12 at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock

Replies
2
Views
495
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back